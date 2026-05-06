Bajaj Auto quarterly profit beats view on strong domestic, overseas demand
Securities and Exchange Board of India clears key leadership appointments at National Stock Exchange to strengthen governance and oversight at market infrastructure institutions
Reuters May 6
Listen to This Article
Indian automaker Bajaj Auto posted a bigger-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, helped by strong local and overseas demand for its two- and three-wheelers.
The Pulsar motorcycle manufacturer's profit rose 34% to 27.46 billion rupees ($290.24 million) for the March quarter, beating analysts' expectations of 25.24 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG.
($1 = 94.6100 Indian rupees)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Topics : Bajaj Auto NSE Q4 Results
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 06 2026 | 7:37 PM IST