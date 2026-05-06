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Bajaj Auto quarterly profit beats view on strong domestic, overseas demand

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Bajaj Auto Ltd

The Pulsar motorcycle manufacturer's profit rose 34% to 27.46 ​billion rupees ($290.24 million) for the ‌March ​quarter

Reuters May 6
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

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Indian automaker ​Bajaj Auto posted ​a bigger-than-expected ‌profit in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, helped by strong local and overseas demand ‌for its two- and three-wheelers.

The Pulsar motorcycle manufacturer's profit rose 34% to 27.46 ​billion rupees ($290.24 million) for the ‌March ​quarter, beating ‌analysts' expectations of 25.24 ‌billion rupees, as ‌per data ​compiled ​by LSEG.

($1 = 94.6100 Indian rupees)

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

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