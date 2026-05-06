Bajaj Auto quarterly profit beats view on strong domestic, overseas demand

Indian automaker ​Bajaj Auto posted ​a bigger-than-expected ‌profit in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, helped by strong local and overseas demand ‌for its two- and three-wheelers.

The Pulsar motorcycle manufacturer's profit rose 34% to 27.46 ​billion rupees ($290.24 million) for the ‌March ​quarter, beating ‌analysts' expectations of 25.24 ‌billion rupees, as ‌per data ​compiled ​by LSEG.

($1 = 94.6100 Indian rupees)