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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 results: Profit rises two-fold to ₹64 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 results: Profit rises two-fold to ₹64 crore

Revenue from operations was at Rs 326.65 crore, up 30.4 per cent in the March quarter. Total expenses were up 15.22 per cent to Rs 255.08 crore

Bajaj Group,Bajaj Consumer Care,Personal Products (NEC),bajaj group of,Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd,hair oil brands

Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Friday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 63.59 crore for March quarter FY26.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 30.98 crore in January-March FY25, as per a regulatory filing from Bajaj Consumer Care, part of the Bajaj Group of companies.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 326.65 crore, up 30.4 per cent in the March quarter. Total expenses were up 15.22 per cent to Rs 255.08 crore.

In the entire FY26, the profit was up 51.8 per cent to Rs 190.18 crore. Revenue from operations was higher by 20.7 per cent at Rs 1,164.71 crore.

 

The company mainly operates in the beauty care segment with its hair oil brands as Almond Drops, Bajaj Pure Coconut Oil, Brahmi Amla Hair Oil etc.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 470.45, up 9.80 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results FMCG companies

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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