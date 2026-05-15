Bajaj Electricals Q4 results: Loss at ₹68 cr on contraction in gross margin

Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 67.53 crore for the March quarter FY26 due to contraction in gross margin and impact from new labour codes.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 59.05 crore in January-March FY25, according to a regulatory filing from Bajaj Electricals.

Bajaj Electricals had reported an exceptional item (net loss) of Rs 55.58 crore in the March quarter, mainly due to impairment of Rs 29.31 lakh on certain property, plant and equipment and the implementation of new Labour Codes.

It had a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter under review.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,239.52 crore in March quarter. It was at Rs 1,265.47 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total expenses were at Rs 1,242.10 crore.

Its revenue from Consumer Products (CP) was at Rs 925.81 crore as against Rs 994.01 crore. Revenue from Lighting Solutions was Rs 313.71 crore in the March quarter.

Total income, which includes other income, of Bajaj Electricals was at Rs 1,248.95 crore.

For the entire FY26, Bajaj Electricals' loss was Rs 90.86 crore against a profit of Rs 133.42 crore in FY25. Its income was at Rs 4,524.34 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing Bajaj Electricals informed its board has decided to maintain a dividend rate of 150 per cent, same as last year and accordingly recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY26.

Shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 393.85 on BSE, down 0.78 per cent.