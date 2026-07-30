Bajaj Finance Q1FY27 net profit rises 27.4% to ₹5,986 crore; AUM up 23.9%

Bajaj Finance Limited’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose 27.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,985.75 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹4,699.61 crore. The increase came alongside growth in net interest income and assets under management.

How did Bajaj Finance’s AUM and net interest income grow?

Consolidated assets under management (AUM) increased 23.9 per cent to ₹5.47 trillion as of June 30, 2026, from ₹4.41 trillion a year earlier. AUM grew by ₹36,969 crore during the quarter.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 22.9 per cent to ₹12,571 crore from ₹10,228 crore. Net total income increased to ₹15,224 crore from ₹12,460 crore, while pre-provisioning operating profit grew 21.6 per cent to ₹10,137 crore.

The lender booked 16.13 million new loans during the quarter, 19.6 per cent more than the 13.49 million loans booked a year earlier. Its customer franchise expanded 16.8 per cent to 124.43 million from 106.51 million.

What happened to provisions and asset quality?

Loan losses and provisions increased 1.2 per cent to ₹1,993 crore from ₹1,969 crore. The current-quarter amount included ₹296 crore of prudent management and macroeconomic provisions. Excluding this amount, loan losses and provisions were ₹1,697 crore, down 13.8 per cent year-on-year.

Loan losses and provisions as a proportion of average assets under finance declined by 33 basis points to an annualised 1.54 per cent from 1.87 per cent. Excluding the additional management and macroeconomic provision, the ratio was 1.31 per cent.

The consolidated gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved by 7 basis points to 0.96 per cent from 1.03 per cent. The net NPA ratio improved by 11 basis points to 0.39 per cent from 0.50 per cent. The provisioning coverage ratio on stage-three assets was 60 per cent.

How did Bajaj Finance’s operating profitability change?

Profit before tax increased 28 per cent to ₹8,149 crore from ₹6,367.58 crore. The quarter had no exceptional item. Basic earnings per share rose to ₹9.62 from ₹7.57.

Operating expenses were ₹5,087 crore, compared with ₹4,124 crore a year earlier. The ratio of operating expenses to net total income increased by 30 basis points to 33.4 per cent from 33.1 per cent.

Annualised return on assets improved by 20 basis points to 4.7 per cent, while annualised return on equity increased by 140 basis points to 20.4 per cent.

What was Bajaj Finance’s funding and capital position?

The consolidated deposit book declined 5 per cent to ₹68,534 crore from ₹72,109 crore. Deposits accounted for about 15 per cent of consolidated borrowings, according to the company’s press release.

The consolidated capital adequacy ratio, including Tier-II capital, was 20.90 per cent as of June 30, 2026. Tier-I capital was 20.01 per cent.