Bajaj Finance Q2 net profit rises 29% to ₹6,367 crore on strong NII growth

Bajaj Finance, the country’s largest private sector non-bank lender, on Monday reported a 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,367 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), driven by strong growth in net interest income (NII) and assets under management (AUM).

NII grew 24 per cent YoY to Rs 13,335 crore, compared with Rs 10,785 crore a year ago. Net total income increased 23 per cent to Rs 15,974 crore, while AUM rose 26 per cent to Rs 5.85 trillion as of September 30, 2026.

The company added Rs 37,680 crore to its AUM during the quarter and booked 13.45 million new loans, up 11 per cent from a year ago. However, it said the YoY growth in loan volumes was not comparable because the festive season had started earlier last year.

Bajaj Finance added 4.42 million customers during the quarter, taking its total customer franchise to 128.85 million. It expects to book 60-62 million new loans and add 18-20 million customers in FY27.

Loan losses and provisions rose 4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,166 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 2,080 crore a year ago. The amount included a prudent management and macroeconomic provision of Rs 337 crore. Excluding this, loan losses and provisions declined 12 per cent to Rs 1,829 crore.

Credit cost, measured as loan losses against average assets under finance, declined to 1.56 per cent from 1.88 per cent a year ago. Excluding the additional provision, the ratio stood at 1.32 per cent.

Asset quality improved during the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining to 1.06 per cent as of September 30, 2026, from 1.24 per cent a year ago. The net NPA ratio fell to 0.42 per cent from 0.60 per cent.

Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets increased during the quarter, partly due to a transitional movement in the gold loan portfolio. The lender said it did not expect the transitional increase in Stage 2 gold loan assets to affect credit costs.

The company's deposit book stood at Rs 69,754 crore at the end of September, accounting for 14 per cent of consolidated borrowings.

Bajaj Finance continued to expand its gold loan business, adding 321 branches during the quarter to take its network to 2,022 branches. It expects to increase the network to 2,700-2,800 branches by the end of FY27.

The lender’s board has approved proposals, subject to shareholder approval, to raise up to Rs 11,700 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and up to Rs 5,800 crore through warrants convertible into equity shares to promoter and holding company Bajaj Finserv. The proposed capital raising is driven by India's growth prospects, the company's business momentum and the need to build resilience across its operations, it said.

Bajaj Finance's capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.33 per cent at the end of September, with Tier-I capital at 19.43 per cent.