Bajaj Finance Q4 profit rises 23% on strong NII, lower provisions

Bajaj Finance’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) jumped 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,840 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q4FY26), aided by robust growth in net interest income (NII) and lower loan loss provisions.

On a consolidated basis, the country’s largest private sector non-banking financial company’s (NBFC) net profit rose 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,553 crore during the quarter.

Excluding one-time items — including an additional expected credit loss (ECL) provision of ₹147 crore — the underlying standalone PAT grew a sharper 27 per cent to ₹4,950 crore, compared with ₹3,896 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone NII rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,716 crore, from ₹8,911 crore a year earlier. Non-interest income increased 22 per cent to ₹2,228 crore, taking net total income up 21 per cent to ₹12,944 crore. Operating expenses, however, tracked income growth, rising 22 per cent to ₹4,507 crore during the quarter.

Loan losses and provisions stood at ₹1,953 crore in Q4FY26, compared to ₹2,142 crore in Q4FY25. The decline was largely due to a higher ECL buffer in the base quarter.

Asset quality trends were mixed. Gross non-performing asset (NPA) inched up to 1.27 per cent as of March 31, 2026, from 1.18 per cent a year ago, while net NPA improved to 0.52 per cent from 0.56 per cent. The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) on Stage 3 assets stood at 60 per cent.

The company booked 51.95 million new loans during FY26, up 21 per cent from 43.04 million in FY25.

Standalone assets under management (AUM) rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.73 trillion as of March-end, from ₹3.08 trillion crore a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, AUM crossed the ₹5 trillion milestone, rising 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5.09 trillion as of March 31, 2026, compared with ₹4.17 trillion a year earlier.

The NBFC announced that Rajiv Bajaj will step down from the company's Board. "Rajiv Bajaj has expressed his willingness to step down from the company. He has informed that he will not be offering himself for re-election at the ensuing annual general meeting. Accordingly, he will cease to be non-executive director of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30 July 2026 (close of business hours),” it said in an exchange filing. The board expressed appreciation for Bajaj’s “valuable service and contribution during his long association with the company” it said.