Bajaj Finserv Q1 profit rises 18% as lending businesses drive growth

Bajaj Finserv, the holding company of Bajaj Finance, on Friday reported an 18.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6,297 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), from Rs 5,329 crore a year ago.

The increase was supported by robust growth in its lending businesses, even as its insurance subsidiaries reported weaker profitability.

Consolidated total income rose 19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 42,036 crore from Rs 35,300 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv closed 6.6 per cent higher at Rs 2,035 apiece.

Bajaj Finance, the group’s largest lending arm, remained the key earnings driver during the quarter. Its profit after tax (PAT) rose 27.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,986 crore, while net total income increased 22.2 per cent to Rs 15,224 crore.

Assets under management (AUM) grew 23.9 per cent to Rs 5.47 trillion from Rs 4.41 trillion a year ago.

The company booked 16.1 million new loans during the quarter, up from 13.5 million a year earlier, and added 5.1 million new customers. Loan losses and provisions remained broadly stable at Rs 1,993 crore.

Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 22.6 per cent increase in PAT to Rs 715 crore, while net total income rose 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,175 crore. AUM grew 24.3 per cent to Rs 1.50 trillion, while gross and net non-performing assets stood at 0.29 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively. The company said the quarter saw its highest-ever quarterly AUM growth and disbursements.

The group’s insurance businesses delivered mixed results.

Bajaj General Insurance reported an 11.3 per cent rise in gross written premium to Rs 5,789 crore, but PAT declined 27.5 per cent to Rs 478 crore due to lower realised investment gains and a higher claims ratio.

Bajaj Life Insurance posted a 35.1 per cent increase in gross written premium to Rs 7,399 crore, while retail weighted received premium grew 17.5 per cent. However, PAT fell 70.2 per cent to Rs 51 crore due to lower capital gains and the impact of the goods and services tax (GST). Value of new business nearly doubled to Rs 271 crore, while the new business margin improved to 15.9 per cent from 11.1 per cent a year ago.

Among the group’s other businesses, Bajaj Finserv Direct narrowed its quarterly loss to Rs 37 crore from Rs 50 crore a year ago, as operating revenue rose 32.1 per cent to Rs 107 crore. Bajaj Finserv Health reported a loss of Rs 44 crore, compared with Rs 43 crore a year ago, while Bajaj AMC narrowed its loss to Rs 41 crore from Rs 52 crore. Bajaj Financial Securities posted a 22 per cent rise in PAT to Rs 50 crore, while operating revenue increased 16.5 per cent to Rs 141 crore.