Friday, July 31, 2026 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Income tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayBank Holiday in Aug 2026Ajanta Pharma Q1 ResultsBajaj Finserv Q1 resultCommonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Highlights
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Finserv Q1 result: Profit rises 12% to ₹3,132 cr, total income up 19%

Bajaj Finserv Q1 result: Profit rises 12% to ₹3,132 cr, total income up 19%

Total income increased 19.1 per cent to ₹42,036.90 crore, while Bajaj Finance's consolidated profit after tax grew 27.6 per cent to ₹6,081 crore in Q1FY27

bajaj Finserv

Total income rose to ₹42,036.90 crore from ₹35,300.02 crore (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company rose 12.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,132.35 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹2,789.05 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income increased 19.1 per cent during the period.
 
The group’s total consolidated profit after tax, including non-controlling interests, grew 18.2 per cent to ₹6,296.67 crore from ₹5,329.17 crore. Profit attributable to non-controlling interests increased 24.6 per cent to ₹3,164.32 crore, accounting for the difference between total profit and the amount attributable to Bajaj Finserv’s shareholders.

Total income rises 19.1 per cent

Total income rose to ₹42,036.90 crore from ₹35,300.02 crore. Total expenses increased 17.8 per cent to ₹33,109.82 crore from ₹28,097 crore.
 
 
Profit before tax grew 24 per cent to ₹8,932.19 crore from ₹7,203.64 crore. Basic earnings per share increased to ₹19.60 from ₹17.47.
 
The company said accounting for investments held by its insurance subsidiaries could cause temporary volatility in consolidated profit because of unrealised mark-to-market movements.

Also Read

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Nifty Auto up 1%; Netweb Tech, Redignton lead SmallCap gains

Thermax logo

Thermax tanks 16% on disappointing Q1 results; stock hits 3-month low

Bajaj Finance share price

Bajaj Finance jumps 6% to 52-week high after Q1 results; more upside ahead?

q1 results today

Q1 results: Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Indian Oil, ABB India, 107 more on July 31

Brajesh Kumar Singh MD & CEO, Canara Bank

Margins have bottomed out; NIM seen at 2.5-2.6%, says Canara Bank CEOpremium

 
Profit attributable to owners, after excluding unrealised mark-to-market gains and including realised equity gains booked under other comprehensive income, increased 5.1 per cent to ₹3,012 crore from ₹2,866 crore.

Bajaj Finance profit grows 27.6 per cent

Bajaj Finance, the group’s retail-financing subsidiary, recorded a 27.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹6,081 crore from ₹4,765 crore.
 
Its net interest income grew 22.9 per cent to ₹12,571 crore, while assets under management increased 23.9 per cent to ₹5.47 trillion as of June 30, 2026, from ₹4.41 trillion a year earlier.
 
Gross non-performing assets declined to 0.96 per cent from 1.03 per cent, while net non-performing assets fell to 0.39 per cent from 0.50 per cent. Bajaj Finance’s capital adequacy ratio was 20.90 per cent at the end of the quarter.

Life insurance VNB rises; general insurance profit declines

Bajaj Life Insurance’s net value of new business (VNB), which represents the present value of expected profits from new policies written during the period, increased 86.9 per cent to ₹271 crore from ₹145 crore.
 
The subsidiary’s new business premium rose 58.8 per cent to ₹3,678 crore, while gross written premium increased 35.1 per cent to ₹7,399 crore.
 
Bajaj General Insurance’s gross written premium grew 11.3 per cent to ₹5,789 crore. However, its profit after tax declined 27.6 per cent to ₹478 crore from ₹660 crore.
 
The general insurer’s combined ratio increased by 110 basis points to 104.7 per cent, while its claim ratio rose by 320 basis points to 74.3 per cent.

Board approves entry into reinsurance

Bajaj Finserv’s board approved a proposal to pursue reinsurance business through a subsidiary that will be incorporated for this purpose. The proposal is subject to approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and other authorities.

More From This Section

Swiggy

Swiggy's Q1 loss narrows as revenue climbs 37%

Aditya Mittal, chief executive officer of ArcelorMittal

AM/NS India June-quarter Ebitda rises 28.5% on higher steel prices

mahindra & mahindra , logo

M&M Q1 PAT rises 34% to ₹5,455 crore; revenue grows 28% to ₹58,188 cr

Tata steel

Tata Steel Q1 net profit up 11.6%; approves ₹33,873-cr Neelachal expansion

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Q1 standalone net profit rises 29%; AUM tops ₹4 trn

Topics : Q1 results Bajaj Finserv Bajaj

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 12:21 PM IST