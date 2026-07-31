Bajaj Finserv Q1 result: Profit rises 12% to ₹3,132 cr, total income up 19%

Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company rose 12.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,132.35 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹2,789.05 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income increased 19.1 per cent during the period.

The group’s total consolidated profit after tax, including non-controlling interests, grew 18.2 per cent to ₹6,296.67 crore from ₹5,329.17 crore. Profit attributable to non-controlling interests increased 24.6 per cent to ₹3,164.32 crore, accounting for the difference between total profit and the amount attributable to Bajaj Finserv’s shareholders.

Total income rises 19.1 per cent

Total income rose to ₹42,036.90 crore from ₹35,300.02 crore. Total expenses increased 17.8 per cent to ₹33,109.82 crore from ₹28,097 crore.

Profit before tax grew 24 per cent to ₹8,932.19 crore from ₹7,203.64 crore. Basic earnings per share increased to ₹19.60 from ₹17.47.

The company said accounting for investments held by its insurance subsidiaries could cause temporary volatility in consolidated profit because of unrealised mark-to-market movements.

Profit attributable to owners, after excluding unrealised mark-to-market gains and including realised equity gains booked under other comprehensive income, increased 5.1 per cent to ₹3,012 crore from ₹2,866 crore.

Bajaj Finance profit grows 27.6 per cent

Bajaj Finance, the group’s retail-financing subsidiary, recorded a 27.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹6,081 crore from ₹4,765 crore.

Its net interest income grew 22.9 per cent to ₹12,571 crore, while assets under management increased 23.9 per cent to ₹5.47 trillion as of June 30, 2026, from ₹4.41 trillion a year earlier.

Gross non-performing assets declined to 0.96 per cent from 1.03 per cent, while net non-performing assets fell to 0.39 per cent from 0.50 per cent. Bajaj Finance’s capital adequacy ratio was 20.90 per cent at the end of the quarter.

Life insurance VNB rises; general insurance profit declines

Bajaj Life Insurance’s net value of new business (VNB), which represents the present value of expected profits from new policies written during the period, increased 86.9 per cent to ₹271 crore from ₹145 crore.

The subsidiary’s new business premium rose 58.8 per cent to ₹3,678 crore, while gross written premium increased 35.1 per cent to ₹7,399 crore.

Bajaj General Insurance’s gross written premium grew 11.3 per cent to ₹5,789 crore. However, its profit after tax declined 27.6 per cent to ₹478 crore from ₹660 crore.

The general insurer’s combined ratio increased by 110 basis points to 104.7 per cent, while its claim ratio rose by 320 basis points to 74.3 per cent.

Board approves entry into reinsurance

Bajaj Finserv’s board approved a proposal to pursue reinsurance business through a subsidiary that will be incorporated for this purpose. The proposal is subject to approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and other authorities.