Bajaj Finserv Q2 profit rises 25% to ₹5,952 crore as revenue grows

Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday reported a 25.4 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹5,952 crore in the July-September quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27), compared with ₹4,746 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The financial services group’s consolidated revenue rose 16.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹43,416 crore during the quarter from ₹37,215 crore in Q2FY26.

Interest income increased 21.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹23,824.03 crore.

Total expenses grew 14.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹34,811.80 crore during the quarter.

For the first half of FY27 (H1FY27), Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated revenue increased 17.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹85,453 crore, while consolidated net profit rose 21.6 per cent to ₹12,249 crore.

Its assets under management (AUM) grew 26.5 per cent to ₹5.85 trillion as of September 30, 2026.

Bajaj Finance’s net total income rose 23 per cent year-on-year to ₹15,974 crore from ₹12,982 crore in Q2FY26.

It booked 13.5 million new loans during the quarter, compared with 12.2 million in the year-ago period, and added 4.42 million new customeers to its franchise.

Loan losses and provisions stood at ₹2,166 crore, compared with ₹2,080 crore in Q2FY26.

This included a prudent management and macroeconomic provision of ₹337 crore.

General insurance profit falls 18.8%

Bajaj General Insurance reported an 18.8 per cent decline in profit to ₹420 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹517 crore a year earlier.

Its combined ratio increased to 104.5 per cent from 102.3 per cent, reflecting higher natural catastrophe claims and loss ratios in the health segment.

Gross written premium (GWP) rose 10 per cent to ₹7,056 crore.

Bajaj Life Insurance’s net profit rose to ₹55 crore from ₹13 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its gross written premium increased 22.8 per cent to ₹10,277 crore, while value of new business (VNB) grew 39.6 per cent to ₹512 crore.