Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 PAT rises 23%; disbursements surge, AUM grows 24%

Bajaj Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹715 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27), driven by healthy loan growth and stable asset quality.

Disbursements during the quarter increased 33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19,509 crore from ₹14,651 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, disbursements rose 11 per cent from ₹17,506 crore in Q4 FY26, marking the company's highest-ever quarterly disbursement.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹1.50 trillion as of June 30, 2026, up 24 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1.20 trillion and 6.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹1.41 trillion at the end of March 2026. Loan assets also grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.31 trillion.

Net interest income (NII) rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹968 crore from ₹887 crore, while net total income (NTI) increased 16 per cent to ₹1,175 crore from ₹1,009 crore. Interest income grew 15 per cent to ₹2,856 crore during the quarter.

Margins remained under pressure during the quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) moderated to 3.7 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 3.9 per cent a year ago and 3.8 per cent in the preceding quarter. Cost of funds declined to 7.2 per cent from 7.7 per cent a year ago and 7.3 per cent in Q4 FY26.

Asset quality remained healthy. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 0.29 per cent as of June-end, compared with 0.30 per cent a year ago and 0.27 per cent in the previous quarter. Net NPA stood at 0.12 per cent against 0.13 per cent a year ago and 0.11 per cent in Q4 FY26. Credit cost improved to 0.05 per cent from 0.15 per cent a year ago, while loan-loss provisions declined to ₹16 crore from ₹38 crore.

Return on assets (RoA) remained steady at 2.3 per cent, while return on equity (RoE) improved to 12.5 per cent from 11.6 per cent a year ago. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 21.59 per cent as of June 30, 2026, with the Tier-I capital ratio at 21.17 per cent.

Among key business segments, home loans continued to account for the largest share of the portfolio at 54.1 per cent of AUM. Lease rental discounting recorded the fastest growth among major segments, with AUM rising 41 per cent Y-o-Y, followed by loans against property (22 per cent), home loans (20 per cent), and developer finance (19 per cent).