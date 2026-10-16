Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 profit rises 18% to ₹757 cr, income up 18.3%

Bajaj Housing Finance on Friday reported an 18 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 757 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal.

The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 643 crore in the July-September quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Total income rose 18.3 per cent to Rs 3,251 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 2,748 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Housing Finance's net interest income rose 10 per cent to Rs 1,055 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from Rs 956 crore in Q2 FY26.

Loan losses and provisions dropped to Rs 35 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 43 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's assets under management (AUM) grew 25 per cent to Rs 1.58 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026, compared to Rs 1.27 lakh crore a year earlier.