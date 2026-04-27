Bajaj Housing Finance Q4FY26 results: Profit rises 14% on strong AUM growth

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited reported a 14 per cent rise in profit after tax for the March quarter of FY26, supported by strong growth in assets under management (AUM). Net profit for Q4FY26 stood at ₹669 crore compared with ₹587 crore in Q4FY25, the housing finance company said.

The company said that the net profit was up 14 per cent YoY due to a one-time tax benefit of ₹34 crore in Q4 FY25. Excluding this one-time impact, the normalised net profit growth would have been 20 per cent in Q4 FY26.

The growth was underpinned by a 23 per cent expansion in AUM, which increased to ₹1.40 trillion as of March 31, 2026, from ₹1.1 trillion a year earlier.

Net interest income rose 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹945 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹823 crore in Q4FY25, while net total income climbed 20 per cent to ₹1,141 crore from ₹954 crore. Pre-provisioning operating profit increased 23 per cent to ₹921 crore, compared with ₹746 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest margin dropped by 12 bps to 3.8 per cent on a sequential basis, with moderation in net interest income.

Profit before tax grew 20 per cent to ₹866 crore in Q4FY26, up from ₹720 crore in Q4FY25. However, loan losses and provisions more than doubled to ₹55 crore from ₹26 crore a year ago.

Disbursements during the quarter rose 23 per cent to ₹17,506 crore as against ₹14,254 crore in Q4FY25. Loan assets expanded 24 per cent to ₹1.23 trillion from ₹99,513 crore.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets improved to 0.27 per cent as of March 31, 2026, from 0.29 per cent a year earlier, while net NPA remained steady at 0.11 per cent.

Among key segments, home loans AUM grew 18 per cent to ₹76,055 crore, while lease rental discounting saw a sharp 44 per cent increase to ₹31,531 crore. Loan against property rose 24 per cent to ₹15,191 crore, and developer finance grew 13 per cent to ₹16,226 crore.

Operating efficiency improved, with the operating expenses-to-net total income ratio declining to 19.2 per cent in Q4FY26 from 21.8 per cent in Q4FY25.

The cost of funds for the company was at 7.3 per cent in Q4FY26 against 7.9 per cent in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, the cost of funds witnessed moderation of 4 basis points on account of rate transmission on existing borrowings partially offsetting the impact of incremental money market borrowings at a higher rate.

Meanwhile, the credit cost increased on a YoY basis on account of strengthening of provisioning coverage on stage 2 assets. The credit cost was at 0.19 per cent in Q4FY26 against 0.11 per cent.