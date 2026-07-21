Bandhan Bank Q1 FY27 results: Net profit rises 35% to ₹502 crore

Bandhan Bank’s net profit rose 34.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹501.67 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as provisions declined, offsetting a fall in operating profit.

The private-sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹371.96 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, profit declined 6.1 per cent from ₹534.14 crore in the March quarter.

Net interest income rises 5.9%

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 5.9 per cent to ₹2,920.59 crore from ₹2,757.24 crore a year earlier.

Interest earned rose 2.8 per cent to ₹5,630.55 crore, while interest expenditure declined 0.3 per cent to ₹2,709.97 crore.

Other income fell 16.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹603.83 crore. Net total income, comprising net interest income and other income, increased 1.2 per cent to ₹3,524.41 crore.

Operating expenses rose 19.4 per cent to ₹2,166.31 crore, partly reflecting an additional gratuity liability of ₹60.83 crore recognised after the bank revised its salary structure following its assessment of the new labour codes.

Employee costs increased to ₹1,358.32 crore from ₹1,123.61 crore. IT operating expenses rose to ₹156.24 crore from ₹81.17 crore.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies declined 18.6 per cent to ₹1,358.10 crore from ₹1,668.40 crore.

Provisions fall 40.5%

Provisions and contingencies declined 40.5 per cent to ₹682.59 crore from ₹1,146.91 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax consequently rose 29.5 per cent to ₹675.52 crore.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 3.15 per cent from 4.96 per cent a year earlier and 3.27 per cent in the preceding quarter. The net NPA ratio fell to 0.93 per cent from 1.36 per cent a year ago and 0.97 per cent sequentially.

During the quarter, the bank transferred 2,986 non-performing asset accounts with an aggregate principal outstanding of ₹291.44 crore to asset reconstruction companies. The net book value of the loans was ₹114.13 crore, while the aggregate consideration was ₹119.49 crore.

Advances grow 16.4%, deposits rise 6.6%

Gross advances increased 16.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.56 trillion, while deposits grew 6.6 per cent to ₹1.65 trillion.

Retail deposits, comprising current and savings accounts and retail term deposits, increased 15.6 per cent to ₹1.22 trillion and accounted for 74 per cent of total deposits. The current account savings account balance rose 15.8 per cent to ₹48,479 crore.

The bank said its non-housing retail loan book grew 45 per cent, wholesale banking advances increased 38 per cent and the housing portfolio expanded 6 per cent.

Its capital adequacy ratio, including profit for the quarter, stood at 18.15 per cent, compared with 19.08 per cent a year earlier. Basic earnings per share increased to ₹3.11 from ₹2.31.

Vinay Jain appointed interim CFO

The board approved the appointment of Vinay Jain as interim chief financial officer and key managerial personnel from September 26, 2026, to March 31, 2027. Jain, currently the bank’s head of finance and accounts, will succeed Rajeev Mantri, whose last working day is September 25.

The bank said it did not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture as of June 30 and was, therefore, not required to publish consolidated financial results.