Bank of Baroda Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 11.2% to ₹5,616 crore

State-owned lender Bank of Baroda posted 11.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 5,616 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26) due to a drop in non-interest income.

The bank's non-interest income declined 16.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,967 crore in the quarter. The net interest income — the difference between the interest earned and interest expended — of the bank grew 8.7 per cent YoY to Rs 12,494 crore.

The net interest margin (NIM) fell to 3.08 per cent in Q4FY26 as compared to 3.16 per cent in the same quarter last year.

The credit cost of the bank was up at 0.76 per cent in Q4FY26 as compared to 0.44 per cent in Q4FY25 due to a floating provision of Rs 1,500 crore made by the bank during the quarter.

For the full year FY26, BoB reported a 2.2 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 20,021 crore.

The domestic advances of the bank grew 14.5 per cent YoY to Rs 11.69 trillion as on March 31, 2026. Of this, the retail segment grew 17.9 per cent YoY to nearly Rs 3.03 trillion, corporate loans were up 11.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4.57 trillion, and MSME loans grew 15.6 per cent to approximately Rs 1.60 trillion.

The bank is expecting to disburse over Rs 12,000 crore under the recently announced ECLGS 5.0 scheme.

“Based on our MSME book, which is almost Rs 1,60,000 crore, and 55-60 per cent is working capital. Based on that, 20 per cent of that, we are expecting Rs 12,000-plus, which we can disburse because of the ECLGS,” Debadatta Chand, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank, said in a post-earnings media call.

The domestic deposits increased 12.8 per cent YoY to Rs 14.01 trillion. Of this, the share of current account and savings account (Casa) deposits stood at 38.90 per cent, down from 39.97 per cent as on March 31, 2025.

The asset quality of the bank improved, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio slipping to 1.89 per cent as on March 31, 2026, as compared to 2.04 per cent as on December 31, 2025. It stood at 2.26 per cent as on March 31, 2025.

The net NPA ratio of the lender was also down to 0.45 per cent compared to 0.57 per cent as on December 31, 2025, and 0.58 per cent as on March 31, 2025.

On ECL guidelines, Chand said that the bank is still computing the entire impact. “Earlier, when we had a provision, it was more of an estimate of what is likely to happen based on a thumb-rule calculation. Since a guideline has been issued, we are computing that. I don't have a number with regard to the ECL impact. But whatever guidance we have given, I think it will be well below that.”