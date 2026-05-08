Bank of Baroda Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹5,616 crore

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday reported an 11 per cent rise in profit to Rs 5,616 crore during the March quarter.

The state-owned lender had earned a net profit of Rs 5,048 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 36,609 crore, from Rs 35,852 crore a year ago, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's interest income grew to Rs 32,642 crore, from Rs 30,642 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

However, net interest income (NII) in the quarter declined to Rs 12,494 crore, from Rs 11,020 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 1.89 per cent of gross advances, as compared to 2.26 per cent by the end of March 2025.

Similarly, net NPAs came down to 0.45 per cent of the advances, over 0.58 per cent at the end of 2025.

The provision coverage ratio of the bank improved marginally to 93.94 per cent as on March 31, 2026.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio moderated to 15.82 per cent, from 17.19 per cent at the end of FY25.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, the bank reported a 2 per cent increase in profit at Rs 20,021 crore, as against Rs 19,581 crore in the previous year.

The bank's total income during the financial year rose to Rs 1,42,750 crore, as against Rs 1,38,089 crore a year ago.

The bank's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for 2025-26, subject to shareholders' approval.

Besides, the board approved raising of additional capital up to Rs 6,000 crore by way of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) and/or Tier-II bonds, in suitable tranches by March 2027 and beyond if found expedient, it said.

This is subject to applicable statutory/regulatory approvals, it added.