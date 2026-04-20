Bank of Maharashtra Q4 FY26 results: Profit jumps 35% to ₹2,014 crore

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Monday reported a 35 per cent rise in net profit to ₹2,014 crore in the January-March quarter of 2025-26.

The Pune-headquartered bank had earned a net profit of ₹1,493 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to ₹8,693 crore against ₹7,711 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to ₹7,755 crore during the period under review, from ₹6,731 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality side, gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) declined to 1.45 per cent of gross advances as of March 2026 from 1.74 per cent by the end of March 2025.

Net NPAs also came down to 0.13 per cent of the advances from 0.18 per cent at the end of 2025.

Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 1.86 per cent for the year ended March 2026 against 1.75 per cent at the end of pthe revious fiscal.

However, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 18.36 per cent as against 20.53 per cent at the end of the previous fiscal.