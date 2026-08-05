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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bayer CropScience Q1 net profit climbs 15% to ₹321.6 cr on better margins

Bayer CropScience Q1 net profit climbs 15% to ₹321.6 cr on better margins

Its total income declined marginally by 0.48 per cent to Rs 1,923.9 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 from Rs 1,933.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Bayer CropScience

Bayer CropScience

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

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Bayer CropScience, the Indian unit of German crop science group Bayer AG, on Wednesday posted a 15.39 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 321.6 crore for the first quarter of FY27, supported by improved gross margins driven by favourable pricing actions and a stronger product mix.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 278.7 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income declined marginally by 0.48 per cent to Rs 1,923.9 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 from Rs 1,933.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses declined 5 per cent to Rs 1,521.8 crore against Rs 1,598.1 crore.

 

Bayer CropScience Vice Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Simon Wiebusch said, "We delivered a resilient start to FY2026-27, with our performance reflecting disciplined execution amid challenging weather and evolving market conditions".

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The quarter reflected market dynamics across regions and product offerings.

Corn seeds sustained momentum despite an overall decline in acreage, supported by the strength of our hybrids and focused customer engagement.

"As weather variability, including the potential impact of El Nino conditions, and evolving geopolitical developments continue to shape the operating environment, the company remains focused on proactive channel management, advancing our portfolio-led innovation, and creating sustainable value for farmers and stakeholders," he added.

CFO and Executive Director Vinit Jindal said the PAT increased by 15 per cent in Q1 "supported by improved gross margins driven by favourable pricing actions and a stronger product mix".

The quarter also benefitted from an income of Rs 63.9 crore arising from the divestment of marketing rights for formulated products, he said, adding that "improving working capital performance through inventory optimisation and collections remains a key area of focus".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bayer CropScience Company News

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 10:53 PM IST