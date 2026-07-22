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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BCCL Q1 result: Net loss at ₹68 crore as revenue falls to ₹3,587 crore

BCCL Q1 result: Net loss at ₹68 crore as revenue falls to ₹3,587 crore

However, the company had reported a profit of ₹176.87 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) said in a filing to the BSE

Bharat coking coal

The total expenses rose to ₹3,826.31 crore over ₹3,654.39 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. | Image: LinkedIn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

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Coal India arm BCCL on Wednesday reported a loss of ₹68.09 crore for the June quarter due to lower revenue and higher expenses.

However, the company had reported a profit of ₹176.87 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal year declined to ₹3,587.27 crore over ₹3,719.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

In a presentation, BCCL -- a Miniratna PSU -- said, "The reduction in sales is on account of reduction in outside dispatch from 8.83 million tonnes to 7.81 million tonnes."  It further said the decrease in other income is primarily attributable to the reduction in provision and liability write back.

 

The total expenses rose to ₹3,826.31 crore over ₹3,654.39 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd manages an extensive network of open-cast and underground mines across Jharkhand and West Bengal, with a particular focus on the Jharia Coalfield.

The company's operations span various strategic projects, each contributing to BCCL's mission to meet the country's coking coal mission while addressing critical fire control measures. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q1 results Coal India Coking coal

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

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