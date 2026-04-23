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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BCCL Q4 result: Net profit falls 58.9% to ₹27.28 cr, revenue at ₹3,282 cr

BCCL Q4 result: Net profit falls 58.9% to ₹27.28 cr, revenue at ₹3,282 cr

The company's net profit for the year-ended March 31, 2026 dropped drastically to ₹128.28 crore over ₹1,240.19 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025

Bharat coking coal

BCCL produced 35.52 million tonnes of coal in 2025-26 against 40.50 million tonnes of coal produced in 2024-25 | Image: LinkedIn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

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Coal India arm BCCL has reported a 58.9 per cent decline in net profit at ₹27.28 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 on the back of lower revenue.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹66.50 in the year-ago period, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) said in a filing to BSE on Wednesday.

BCCL is one of the largest coking coal producers in the country.

The company's revenue from operations during Q4 dropped to ₹3,282.95 crore over ₹3,865.79 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company's net profit for the year-ended March 31, 2026 dropped drastically to ₹128.28 crore over ₹1,240.19 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025.

 

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The revenue of the Miniratna Public Sector Enterprises for the year ended March 31, 2026 declined to ₹13,644.78 crore, over ₹15,917.21 crore in the year ended March 31, 2025.

BCCL produced 35.52 million tonnes of coal in 2025-26 against 40.50 million tonnes of coal produced in 2024-25.

The Miniratna Public Sector Enterprises made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on January 19, 2026, with a premium of more than 95 per cent on both the stock exchanges, against the issue price of ₹23.

The IPO also made history with a subscription of 146.8 times.

Established with a mandate to mine and supply high-grade coking coal, BCCL plays a pivotal role in fuelling the nation's steel sector, which relies heavily on coal for production and manufacturing processes.

The company manages an extensive network of open-cast and underground mines across Jharkhand and West Bengal, with a particular focus on the Jharia Coalfield.

By using advanced mining practices and technologies, BCCL not only maximises production but also works to contain and mitigate Jharia fires, protecting surrounding communities and the environment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q4 Results Coking coal Coal India Coal India Ltd

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

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