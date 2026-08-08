BEML Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹27.01 cr, order inflow rises to ₹1,181 cr

State-owned BEML has narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 27.01 crore in June quarter FY27, helped by increased revenues.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in the first quarter of preceding 2025-26 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

During the quarter, the total income increased to Rs 821.19 crore from Rs 642.56 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, BEML said it secured orders worth Rs 1,181 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared to Rs 435 crore a year ago.

With this, BEML's total order book stood at Rs 16,284 crore as on June 30, 2026 providing strong revenue visibility and a robust foundation for sustained growth.

"Our performance in the first quarter reflects the strength of our business fundamentals and the progress we are making in our transformation journey. Our focus remains on sharper execution, operational excellence, technology-led innovation and building deeper capabilities across our strategic business verticals.

"With a strong pipeline of opportunities and a growing presence across domestic and international markets, we remain confident of creating sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders," CMD Shantanu Roy said.

BEML serves India's core sectors like power, infrastructure, rail, metro, defence, aerospace and mining.