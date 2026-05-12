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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Berger Paints India Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 27% to ₹335 crore

Berger Paints India Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 27% to ₹335 crore

The company had logged a profit of ₹262.91 crore in the year-ago period, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing

Berger Paints India

Berger Paints India (Source: Company Website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

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Berger Paints India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 27.52 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹335.25 crore for March quarter FY26 helped by improvement in product mix and softening of raw material prices.

The company had logged a profit of ₹262.91 crore in the year-ago period, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter stood at ₹2,868.03 crore as against ₹2,704.03 crore a year ago. Total expenses were higher at ₹2,499 crore as compared to ₹2,380.55 crore.

"The progressive demand improvement seen in the previous quarter continued into the fourth quarter which enabled the achievement of a healthy volume growth of 11.8 per cent for the quarter. This growth was supported by a qualitative improvement in mix and softening of raw material prices..." Berger Paints India Managing Director & CEO Abhijit Roy said.

 

The automotive segment performed strongly following the increased demand post GST cuts and lower financing costs. This was closely followed by the general industrial segment which also saw good growth, he added.

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Protective and powder coatings registered improvements month-on-month indicating a recovery in growth levels towards the end of the quarter, Roy said.

In FY26, consolidated net profit was at ₹1,128.02 crore as compared to ₹1,182.81 crore in FY25, the company said.

On the outlook, Roy said the gradual improvement in domestic demand indicators across segments and markets, the sequential monthly uptick in demand are all positive indicators, and results in the months ahead are expected to reflect these movements.

"The calibrated price increase of over 11 per cent initiated in a staggered manner from end March 2026 is expected to support the gross margin amid rising raw material cost," Roy said.

Forex volatility and geopolitical uncertainty continue to pose near-term margin risks on both supply disruptions and raw material inflation, he added.

Berger Paints said its board has recommended a dividend of ₹4 per equity share of face value of Re 1 for financial year 2025-26 subject to approval of shareholders.

Besides, the board has approved re-appointment of Abhijit Roy as Managing Director & CEO for a further period of four years with effect from July 1, 2027, post completion of his present term on June 30, 2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

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