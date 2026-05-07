Bharat Forge Q4 result: Profit falls 17% to ₹233.4 cr, revenue at ₹4,528 cr

Forgings and defence equipment major Bharat Forge Ltd on Thursday reported a 17 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 233.45 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, impacted by exceptional outgo due to the new labour code and impairment on investment in a subsidiary.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 282.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Bharat Forge Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 4,528.04 crore as against Rs 3,852.6 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 4,089.33 crore as compared to Rs 3,483.04 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Bharat Forge said it incurred a total exceptional outgo of Rs 98.73 crore in the fourth quarter due to impairment of investment in subsidiary, impact of labour code and incidental expenses on restructuring of its German arm, Bharat Forge CDP GmbH.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.5 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 for FY26, subject to approval of shareholders at its ensuing annual general meeting.

For FY26, consolidated net profit was at Rs 1,089.4 crore as against Rs 913.28 crore in FY25.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at Rs 16,811.65 crore as compared to Rs 15,122.8 crore in FY25, the company said.