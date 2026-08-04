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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit rises 37.3% to ₹8,167 crore, revenue up 18.3%

Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit rises 37.3% to ₹8,167 crore, revenue up 18.3%

The company's consolidated net profit rose to ₹8,167 crore ($856.28 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from ₹5,948 crore a year ago

bharti airtel

BS Web Team
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 4:42 PM IST

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Bharti Airtel posted a 37.3% rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by subscriber additions and users upgrading to costlier plans.
 
The company's consolidated net profit rose to ₹8,167 crore ($856.28 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from ₹5,948 crore a year ago. 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

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Topics : Breaking News Bharti Airtel Airtel Q1 results

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 4:33 PM IST