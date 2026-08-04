Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit rises 37.3% to ₹8,167 crore, revenue up 18.3%
The company's consolidated net profit rose to ₹8,167 crore ($856.28 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from ₹5,948 crore a year ago
BS Web Team
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Bharti Airtel posted a 37.3% rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by subscriber additions and users upgrading to costlier plans.
The company's consolidated net profit rose to ₹8,167 crore ($856.28 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from ₹5,948 crore a year ago.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
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Topics : Breaking News Bharti Airtel Airtel Q1 results
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 4:33 PM IST