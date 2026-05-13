Bharti Airtel Q4 profit falls 33.5% despite strong revenue growth

India’s second-largest carrier Bharti Airtel posted a 33.5 per cent fall in net profit to ₹7,325 crore for the quarter ended March 2026 compared to the same period a year ago, while revenues rose 15.6 per cent year-on-year in the quarter ended March 2026 to ₹55,383 crore.

Sequentially, revenue was up 2.6 per cent from ₹53,982 crore in December 2025, while profit rose 10.5 per cent from ₹6,631 crore. For the full FY26, Airtel's profit dropped 20.4 per cent to ₹26,695 crore from ₹33,556 crore, while revenue rose 21.9 per cent to ₹2.1 trillion.

The average revenue per user (ARPU), a critical monthly metric of profitability for telecom service providers globally, increased to ₹257 for the quarter ended March 2026, up 4.9 per cent from ₹245 in the same period last financial year. However, ARPU was sequentially lower by 0.77 per cent from ₹259 recorded in the quarter ended December 2025, possibly a first in many quarters. Airtel’s ARPU remained higher than Reliance Jio’s at ₹214. Vodafone Idea will release its latest quarterly numbers on May 16.

“We will continue to accelerate our investments towards building world-class digital networks, future-proof Airtel by putting artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart and sharpen our portfolio for long-term growth. In addition, a major focus for us is to completely eliminate diesel from our operations. We are working with Indus Towers to scale clean energy,” Gopal Vittal, executive vice-chairman, said.

Capital expenditure (capex) for the quarter stood at ₹16,066 crore. For FY26, the board recommended a final dividend of ₹24 per fully paid-up equity share of face value of ₹5 each.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 16.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹32,038 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. The consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 57.8 per cent, while India EBITDA margin reached 60.6 per cent.

Airtel's India user base rose 13.7 per cent year-on-year to more than 482 million as of March 31, lagging behind Jio's 524.4 million.

Bharti Airtel’s India business reported revenue of ₹39,565 crore in FY26, a nearly 13.2 per cent year-on-year increase from ₹36,734 crore, led by improved realisations and a growing customer base. Net income stood at ₹6,169 crore, down from ₹10,717 crore in FY25.

Smartphone data customers increased by 20 million year-on-year and 5.8 million sequentially, accounting for 80 per cent of total mobile customers, the carrier said. The company’s homes business maintained strong growth momentum, with revenue growth of 37.3 per cent year-on-year driven by the addition of 1.1 million customers, taking the total customer base to 14.2 million.

Airtel Africa’s profit rose 147.4 per cent to $813 million for FY26 from $328 million in FY25, aided by foreign exchange gains of $127 million versus a $179 million loss in the prior period. It recorded revenues of $6.4 billion, which also grew 29.5 per cent year-on-year during the same period.