Bharti Airtel Q4 results: Net profit declines 33.5% to ₹7,325 crore
However, the company's profit grew by 10.48 per cent sequentially from ₹6,630 crore
Aman Sahu
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India’s second-largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday reported its net profit declines 33.5 per cent to ₹7,325 crore for Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹11,021.8 crore for the same period a year ago.
However, the company's profit grew by 10.48 per cent sequentially from ₹6,630 crore.
The company also reported a 15.6 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹55,383.2 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹47,876.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 2.5 per cent.
Revenue from Airtel’s India business climbed 7.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹39,566 crore. Its India mobile segment posted an 8.3% increase in revenue, driven by improved realisations and continued growth in its subscriber base.
During the quarter, the company’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at ₹257, compared to ₹245 in the year-ago period.
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For the full financial year FY26, Airtel’s net profit declined 20.4 per cent to ₹26,695 crore from ₹33,556 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, its annual revenue grew 21.9 per cent to ₹2,10,972.8 crore. "We ended FY26 on a strong note, demonstrating the power of our diversified portfolio. FY26 was an important year in our journey we crossed the 650 million customer mark, launched our telco-grade sovereign cloud, received RBI approval through our subsidiary to commence the lending business, and accelerated the expansion of our data centre footprint," Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal said.
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Topics : Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Telecom company
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 4:56 PM IST