Bharti Airtel Q4 results: Net profit declines 33.5% to ₹7,325 crore

India’s second-largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday reported its net profit declines 33.5 per cent to ₹7,325 crore for Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹11,021.8 crore for the same period a year ago.

However, the company's profit grew by 10.48 per cent sequentially from ₹6,630 crore.

The company also reported a 15.6 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹55,383.2 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹47,876.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 2.5 per cent.

Revenue from Airtel’s India business climbed 7.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹39,566 crore. Its India mobile segment posted an 8.3% increase in revenue, driven by improved realisations and continued growth in its subscriber base.