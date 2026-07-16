Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹376.71 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with a net loss of ₹455.50 crore in the year-ago period, as revenue grew faster than expenses and the power segment returned to profit.

Revenue from operations rose 40.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,697.72 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹5,486.91 crore. Total income increased 39.8 per cent to ₹7,911.86 crore.

The company’s share of profit from joint ventures declined 16.2 per cent to ₹11.46 crore from ₹13.67 crore. Consolidated profit before tax stood at ₹507.70 crore, against a loss of ₹608.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Expenses rise 18% as material costs increase

Total expenses rose 18.1 per cent to ₹7,415.62 crore from ₹6,279.78 crore.

The cost of materials and services increased 41.5 per cent to ₹5,839.29 crore, while employee-benefit expenses rose 3 per cent to ₹1,506.33 crore.

Finance costs declined 22.8 per cent to ₹139.88 crore, while other expenses fell 42.1 per cent to ₹390.79 crore. Depreciation and amortisation costs increased 9.9 per cent to ₹81.88 crore.

The company reported a negative inventory adjustment of ₹542.55 crore, compared with a negative adjustment of ₹241.44 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Power segment returns to profit

Revenue from BHEL’s power segment increased 51.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,919.50 crore from ₹3,898.86 crore.

The segment posted a profit before tax and finance costs of ₹562.81 crore, compared with a loss of ₹510 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Industry-segment revenue rose 12 per cent to ₹1,778.22 crore. However, its segment result declined 20.9 per cent to ₹242.61 crore from ₹306.84 crore.

The power business accounted for about 76.9 per cent of consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter.

Sudan receivable remains outstanding

BHEL said trade receivables included an overdue amount of ₹196 crore, equivalent to $23 million, from customer STPG, formerly known as NEC Sudan. The payment remains stuck because of the continuing crisis in Sudan.

The company has treated the receivable as recoverable. It said that providing for the amount would reduce profit before tax by ₹177 crore after accounting for the existing expected credit-loss provision.