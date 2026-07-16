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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BHEL turns profitable in Q1FY27 with ₹377 crore PAT; revenue rises 40%

BHEL turns profitable in Q1FY27 with ₹377 crore PAT; revenue rises 40%

Revenue from operations rose 40.3 per cent to ₹7,697.72 crore, while the power segment returned to profit and total expenses increased 18.1 per cent year-on-year

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL

Revenue from BHEL’s power segment increased 51.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,919.50 crore from ₹3,898.86 crore. Image: X/@BHEL_India

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

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Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹376.71 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with a net loss of ₹455.50 crore in the year-ago period, as revenue grew faster than expenses and the power segment returned to profit.
 
Revenue from operations rose 40.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,697.72 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹5,486.91 crore. Total income increased 39.8 per cent to ₹7,911.86 crore.
 
The company’s share of profit from joint ventures declined 16.2 per cent to ₹11.46 crore from ₹13.67 crore. Consolidated profit before tax stood at ₹507.70 crore, against a loss of ₹608.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
 
 
Expenses rise 18% as material costs increase
 
Total expenses rose 18.1 per cent to ₹7,415.62 crore from ₹6,279.78 crore.

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The cost of materials and services increased 41.5 per cent to ₹5,839.29 crore, while employee-benefit expenses rose 3 per cent to ₹1,506.33 crore.
 
Finance costs declined 22.8 per cent to ₹139.88 crore, while other expenses fell 42.1 per cent to ₹390.79 crore. Depreciation and amortisation costs increased 9.9 per cent to ₹81.88 crore.
 
The company reported a negative inventory adjustment of ₹542.55 crore, compared with a negative adjustment of ₹241.44 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at ₹1.08, compared with a loss per share of ₹1.31 a year earlier. 
Power segment returns to profit
 
Revenue from BHEL’s power segment increased 51.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,919.50 crore from ₹3,898.86 crore.
 
The segment posted a profit before tax and finance costs of ₹562.81 crore, compared with a loss of ₹510 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
Industry-segment revenue rose 12 per cent to ₹1,778.22 crore. However, its segment result declined 20.9 per cent to ₹242.61 crore from ₹306.84 crore.
 
The power business accounted for about 76.9 per cent of consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter.
 
Sudan receivable remains outstanding
 
BHEL said trade receivables included an overdue amount of ₹196 crore, equivalent to $23 million, from customer STPG, formerly known as NEC Sudan. The payment remains stuck because of the continuing crisis in Sudan.
 
The company has treated the receivable as recoverable. It said that providing for the amount would reduce profit before tax by ₹177 crore after accounting for the existing expected credit-loss provision.
 

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Topics : Q1 results Bhel Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

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