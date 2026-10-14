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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BHEL Q2FY27 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹821 crore

BHEL Q2FY27 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹821 crore

The company had clocked a net profit of ₹374.89 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, BHEL said in an exchange filing

BHEL

BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sector

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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State-owned BHEL on Wednesday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹820.94 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher income from key business verticals such as power and industry.

BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sector.

The company had clocked a net profit of ₹374.89 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, BHEL said in an exchange filing.

In July-September, the company's total income rose 24 per cent to ₹9,553.01 crore from ₹7,686.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Sharing segment-wise break-up, the company said that from power and industry businesses, it earned revenue of ₹6,637.90 crore and ₹2,662.45 crore, respectively, up from ₹5,675.64 crore and 1,836.16 crore garnered from the two verticals in the September quarter of FY25.

 

Expenses stood at ₹8,482.40 crore compared to ₹7,201.54 crore a year ago. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 2:54 PM IST