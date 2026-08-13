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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Black Box Q1 result: Net profit rises 18% to ₹56 cr, revenue at ₹8,986 cr

Black Box Q1 result: Net profit rises 18% to ₹56 cr, revenue at ₹8,986 cr

Essar Group's IT arm posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹1,719 crore, up 24 per cent year-on-year, helped by stronger execution and its Brazil acquisition 2S

Black Box

The company said it plans to employ 3,000 professionals primarily in the US by 2030 (Photo from company website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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Essar group's IT arm Black Box has posted an 18 per cent increase in consolidated profit at ₹56 crore in the June quarter, driven by a stronger order book and contribution from its recently acquired Brazilian business, 2S, the company said on Thursday.

Black Box had posted profit of around ₹47 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenue from operations grew by about 83 per cent to ₹8,986 crore during the reported quarter from ₹4,901 crore a year ago.

"We have entered FY'27 with strong momentum, delivering our highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹1,719 crore, up 24 per cent YoY, driven by improved execution of our expanding backlog and the contribution from our recently acquired Brazilian business, 2S.

 

"Strong order bookings of $339 million lifted our backlog to an all-time high of $949 million, providing greater visibility and a strong foundation for sustained growth," Black Box, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sanjeev Verma said in a statement.

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The company said it plans to employ 3,000 professionals primarily in the US by 2030.

"Black Box is strengthening its leadership, sales, engineering and delivery capabilities and plans to hire nearly 3,000 professionals by FY30, primarily in the US," the statement said.

The company at present has a global team of approximately 4,000 professionals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Black Box Okhla Q1 results Essar Group

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 12:18 PM IST