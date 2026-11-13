Black Box Q2 profit rises 30.6% to ₹72.6 crore; revenue up 22.2%

Essar Group's IT firm Black Box on Friday reported a 30.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.68 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, aided by growth in data centre and enterprise businesses.

The Mumbai-headquartered company had posted a net profit of Rs 55.65 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Black Box's revenue from operations rose 22.2 per cent to Rs 1,936.30 crore, up from Rs 1,584.59 crore in Q2 FY26.

Sequentially, the profit and revenue rose 30 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

Growth was driven by execution across hyperscale data centre infrastructure and enterprise solutions, supported by growing momentum in its technology products business, the company said in a statement.

Black Box secured over USD 250 million in data centre orders in the first half of FY27. A substantial pipeline of large hyperscale deals is expected to drive significant order wins and accelerate growth in the coming quarters, it said.

The company's order backlog reached USD 1,044 million at the end of the September quarter, up 88 per cent year-on-year. It secured new orders worth USD 298 million during the quarter, up 37 per cent.

"These results reinforce our confidence in scaling the business towards our immediate growth goal of USD 2 billion in revenue. Our data centre business is a powerful growth engine, with significant orders from multiple hyperscalers and repeat wins expanding our role in their infrastructure investments," Black Box whole-time director and CEO Sanjeev Verma said.

"Our strong US presence, deep expertise and proven execution position us to capture a greater share of accelerating data centre investment, supported by a substantial opportunity pipeline," Verma said, adding that growing enterprise and technology products businesses across the US and international markets further strengthen the growth outlook.

The company said it is confident of achieving FY27 guidance of 23-27 per cent revenue growth and 38-50 per cent growth in profit after tax, "with profit growth expected to remain in high double digits for the next few years along with stronger cash flow generation". It expects to exit the year with an order backlog of USD 1.3-1.4 billion.

The company is progressing with its plan to recruit nearly 3,000 professionals by FY30, primarily in the US, with hiring underway for major data centre projects.