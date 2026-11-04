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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BLS International Services net profit rises 8% to ₹201.7 crore in Q2FY27

BLS International Services net profit rises 8% to ₹201.7 crore in Q2FY27

BLS International Services Limited has reported an 8.6 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit after tax at ₹201.7 crore during the quarter ended September 2026.

BLS International Services

BLS International Services net profit rises 8% to ₹201.7 crore in Q2FY27

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

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BLS International Services Limited reported an 8.6 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit after tax at ₹201.7 crore during the quarter ended September 2026.

The company's PAT (profit after tax) stood at ₹185.7 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year, BLS International Services said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 32 per cent to ₹972.7 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹736.6 crore in the same period last year.

"The company is advancing its AI-led technology ecosystem and future-ready workforce through investments in automation, secure infrastructure, strategic partnerships and employee upskilling," BLS International Services Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

 

"Looking ahead, we remain confident in our growth prospects, supported by our expanding global footprint, established government relationships, technology capabilities and the growing scale of digital services. We remain focused on disciplined execution, profitable growth and long-term value creation for our stakeholders," Aggarwal added.

The company's shares closed at ₹216.70 apiece on BSE, down 0.56 per cent from the previous close. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 6:14 PM IST