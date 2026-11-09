BlueStone reports 45% Y-o-Y growth in Q3 FY27 driven by festive demand

Jewellery retailer BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd on Monday said its business grew 45 per cent year-on-year in the first five weeks of the October-December quarter, helped by demand during Dhanteras and Diwali.

In a provisional business update submitted to the stock exchanges on Monday, the jewellery retailer said its business grew 45 per cent between October 1 and November 8, covering the period-to-date performance of the third quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q3 FY27).

The company said the growth was largely driven by an increase in buyer transactions, while average realisations remained unchanged compared with the corresponding period last year. This indicates that the festive-season expansion was primarily volume-led rather than driven by higher average transaction values.

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"Our business grew by 45 per cent over the corresponding period last year. It's exciting to see that growth was fundamentally buyer transaction-led. More consumers are choosing BlueStone this festive season," said Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, founder and chief executive officer of BlueStone.

He attributed the performance to sustained consumer demand, the company's design-led product proposition and its ability to offer differentiated jewellery across a wide range of price points.