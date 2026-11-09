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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BlueStone reports 45% Y-o-Y growth in Q3 FY27 driven by festive demand

BlueStone reports 45% Y-o-Y growth in Q3 FY27 driven by festive demand

BlueStone Jewellery recorded 45 per cent year-on-year business growth between October 1 and November 8, driven by higher buyer transactions during the Dhanteras and Diwali festive period

Bluestone (Photo: ANI)

Bluestone (Photo: ANI)

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 11:27 AM IST

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Jewellery retailer BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd on Monday said its business grew 45 per cent year-on-year in the first five weeks of the October-December quarter, helped by demand during Dhanteras and Diwali.
 
In a provisional business update submitted to the stock exchanges on Monday, the jewellery retailer said its business grew 45 per cent between October 1 and November 8, covering the period-to-date performance of the third quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q3 FY27).
 
The company said the growth was largely driven by an increase in buyer transactions, while average realisations remained unchanged compared with the corresponding period last year. This indicates that the festive-season expansion was primarily volume-led rather than driven by higher average transaction values.
 
 
BlueStone also reported improved momentum in jewellery sales across entry-level price points, indicating stronger traction for products at relatively affordable price ranges. 

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"Our business grew by 45 per cent over the corresponding period last year. It's exciting to see that growth was fundamentally buyer transaction-led. More consumers are choosing BlueStone this festive season," said Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, founder and chief executive officer of BlueStone.
 
He attributed the performance to sustained consumer demand, the company's design-led product proposition and its ability to offer differentiated jewellery across a wide range of price points.
 
Founded in 2011 as a digital-first, direct-to-consumer jewellery brand, BlueStone has expanded into an omnichannel retailer, selling through its website, mobile application and a growing network of physical stores. Its product portfolio includes diamond, gold, platinum and studded jewellery. 
 

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 11:19 AM IST