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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BMW Group India posts record Q1 sales at 4,567 units with 17% growth

BMW Group India posts record Q1 sales at 4,567 units with 17% growth

BMW Group has the widest EV portfolio in the luxury segment, including six electric cars and two electric scooters

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BMW Group India said the company will add 19 outlets in 18 cities in 2026 | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

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BMW Group India posted its highest-ever Q1 car sales with 17 per cent growth selling 4,567 cars during the quarter, driven by strong demand for luxury electric vehicles, long wheelbase models and sports activity vehicles, the German luxury car-maker said on Wednesday.

The electric lead continued in Q1 with 1,185 BMW and MINI EVs sold, achieving 83 per cent growth year-on-year. Every fourth car BMW Group India sells today is an EV. The company commands the largest market share of over 70 per cent in luxury electric segment in India. The EV penetration to total sales stood at 26 per cent in Q1.

 

BMW Group has the widest EV portfolio in the luxury segment, including six electric cars and two electric scooters: BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i5, BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, MINI Countryman E, MINI Countryman SE ALL4, BMW CE 04 and BMW CE 02.

In Q1, long wheelbase models accounted for over 50 per cent of sales with growth of over 23 per cent year-on-year and sales of 2,256 units.

Meanwhile, sports activity vehicles (SAV) recorded an over 38 per cent year-on-year growth at 2,966 units, making up 65 per cent of the overall sales.

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In 2026, BMW Group India will launch 27 new products, including all-new generation models, major facelifts and special limited editions from BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad. Exciting four new launches in Q1 include the all-new BMW M2 CS, BMW X3 30, BMW M 1000 R and MINI Cooper S Victory Edition. In Q2, eight products and editions will hit the market, the company shared.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group India has entered 2026 in an extremely strong position. We have achieved our highest-ever Q1 sales, registering solid double-digit growth, despite macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds".

BMW Group India said the company will add 19 outlets in 18 cities in 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : BMW India BMW Group BMW BMW sales

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

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