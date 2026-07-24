BoB's $600 million NMC Health settlement drags Q1 net profit down 72%

State-owned Bank of Baroda's (BoB's) $600 million out-of-court settlement with the joint administrators of NMC Health Plc, NMC Healthcare Ltd and NMC Holding Ltd to settle litigation linked to the collapse of NMC Health dragged its net profit down 72 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,278 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), after the lender absorbed the impact of the settlement of about ₹5,700 crore. Excluding the one-time hit, the bank's net profit would have been ₹5,528 crore in Q1FY27. The bank reported a net profit of ₹5,616 crore in Q4FY26, up from ₹4,541 crore a year earlier.

The litigation stemmed from the collapse of NMC Health, once the Gulf's largest private healthcare provider, which entered administration in 2020 after billions of dollars of previously undisclosed debt came to light. The joint administrators subsequently initiated proceedings in Abu Dhabi and England against NMC founder B R Shetty, former Chief Executive Officer Prasanth Manghat and Bank of Baroda under ADGM and UK insolvency laws, as well as UAE civil law. Bank of Baroda has denied the allegations, and the settlement expressly states that the claims have been resolved without any admission of liability or wrongdoing.

“The settlement resolves all claims between the parties without any admission of liability or ongoing fees. The bank's liability in these proceedings is limited to $600 million. The financial impact of the settlement has been fully absorbed and recognised in the profit and loss account for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This brings closure to a complex, long-standing cross-border dispute involving multiple jurisdictions, different legal systems and prolonged legal proceedings,” said Debdatta Chand, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Bank of Baroda.

“The decision to settle was taken after a careful assessment of the commercial considerations involved, including the time, cost and uncertainties associated with prolonged litigation. It is a commercially prudent decision taken without any admission of liability or wrongdoing. It enables the bank to close a legacy matter and focus on its customers, stakeholders and long-term sustainable growth,” Chand said, adding that the bank remains committed to the highest standards of governance, prudent risk management and a strong compliance framework across both its domestic and international operations.

Commenting on the FCNR(B) scheme, Chand said the bank has mobilised about $700 million so far and expects to cross $1 billion by month-end. It is targeting $4-5 billion in FCNR(B) deposits by the end of September. The state-owned lender is also planning to raise around $1 billion through a dollar bond issuance under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) concessional swap window, but is waiting for an opportune time to tap the market and secure the best possible pricing.

BoB's net interest income (NII) for the quarter was up 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,524 crore, while its non-interest income dropped 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,470 crore due to a decline in treasury income.

Its net interest margin (NIM) declined 12 basis points (bps) sequentially to 2.77 per cent in Q1FY27. The bank's NIM guidance is 2.75-2.95 per cent for FY27.

Its fresh slippages were slightly elevated in Q1FY27 at ₹3,183 crore compared with the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, its total provisions in the quarter jumped to ₹6,323 crore, compared with ₹3,150 crore in Q4FY26 and ₹1,967 crore in Q1FY26, mainly due to the ₹5,680 crore settlement amount.

Its asset quality deteriorated, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 1.99 per cent at the end of the June quarter, up 10 bps from the previous quarter. Net NPA rose 5 bps during the period to 0.5 per cent.

The bank's domestic advances were up 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11.50 trillion, with the retail book growing 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y, agriculture 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) 20.3 per cent Y-o-Y, and the corporate book 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

The bank's domestic deposits increased 14.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13.81 trillion at the end of the June quarter.