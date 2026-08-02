Bokaro Steel posts best Q1 among SAIL plants, Ebitda at ₹1,154 crore

Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), a unit of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), posted its best-ever first-quarter financial performance in FY27, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) nearly doubling to Rs 1,154 crore, driven by higher operational efficiency and production.

The plant's EBITDA increased by Rs 566 crore to Rs 1,154 crore from Rs 588 crore, making it the best performance among all integrated steel plants of SAIL. Operational revenue rose 9.37 per cent to Rs 5,880 crore from Rs 5,376 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 19.62 per cent from 10.94 per cent, the highest within SAIL. Profit before tax (PBT) also surged to Rs 715.57 crore from Rs 97.82 crore.

BSL also reported its best-ever first-quarter production performance since inception, setting new records in oven pushings, gross sinter, hot metal, crude steel and total saleable cold rolled (CR saleable) production. Key operational parameters, including sinter machine productivity, coke rate and blast furnace productivity, also recorded their highest first-quarter levels since the plant was commissioned.

The company said it also established new quarterly benchmarks in techno-economic performance during the April-June quarter. The coal dust injection (CDI) rate improved to 96 kg per tonne of hot metal from the previous best of 95 kg achieved in the preceding quarter. A higher CDI rate reduces coke consumption while enhancing blast furnace efficiency and overall cost competitiveness. The plant's specific energy consumption declined to a record 6.314 GCal per tonne of crude steel from 6.328 GCal, reflecting improved energy efficiency and process optimisation.

BSL also achieved new monthly and daily production milestones during the quarter, including record raw material unloading of 11.7 lakh tonnes, daily gross sinter production and hot metal output, alongside its highest-ever monthly sales of coal chemicals. The company said its operational performance was supported by stringent cost-control and water conservation measures.