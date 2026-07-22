Wednesday, July 22, 2026 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BPCL slips into red, posts ₹3,962 cr loss in Q1 on holding down fuel rates

BPCL slips into red, posts ₹3,962 cr loss in Q1 on holding down fuel rates

BPCL reported a ₹3,962 crore Q1 loss as frozen fuel prices and LPG under-recoveries outweighed gains from higher refinery margins

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday reported a net loss of ₹3,962 crore in the June quarter on keeping petrol, diesel and LPG prices way below cost that had soared due to the West Asia crisis.

The net loss of ₹3,962.13 crore in April-June - the first quarter of current 2026-27 fiscal year - compared with a profit of ₹3,333.97 crore in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

BPCL and other state-owned fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) - held petrol and diesel prices steady for two-and-half-months despite a more than 50 per cent surge in prices of crude oil - the raw material for making petrol and diesel - after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Tehran retaliated.

 

And when these companies increased prices by over ₹7.50 a litre in the second half of May, it wasn't enough to cover for the cost. The cooking gas price increase of ₹89 per 14.2-kg cylinder too was a fifth of the required hike.

The losses on fuel sales, which BPCL did not quantify, negated the gains the company made on refinery margins.

Also Read

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal Q1 profit jumps nearly four-fold to ₹92 cr as Blinkit powers growth

JSW energy

JSW Energy Q1 results: Profit falls 37% to ₹471 crore, revenue stays flat

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green Q1 results: Profit up 19% at ₹845 cr as power revenue grows 29%

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power

Adani Power Q1 results: Profit grows 47% to ₹4,867 crore as revenue rises

Orient Electric

Orient Electric Q1 result: Profit up 79.7% at ₹31.49 cr, revenue up 23.5%

"The loss...is mainly due to suppressed marketing margin on certain petroleum products which was partially offset by higher refining margin," it said.

The company did not disclose the margins it earned on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel.

For LPG, it said the company booked an under-recovery of ₹3,485.22 crore during Q1. This on top of unpaid LPG subsidy of ₹12,318.52 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹1.59 lakh crore in April-June from ₹1.35 lakh crore last year.

The company sold 13.62 million tonnes of petroleum products in the quarter, down marginally from 13.86 million tonnes last year. Its refineries turned 10.15 million tonnes of crude oil into fuel, down from 10.40 million tonnes in Q1 2025-26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

HFCL logo

HFCL Q1 results: Consolidated profit at ₹245.64 crore, revenue doubles

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

Mahindra Holidays Q1 result: Net loss of ₹8.56 crore on higher costs

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power

Adani Power Q1FY27 result: Net profit jumps over 47% to ₹4,867 crore

CSB BAnk

CSB Bank Q1 result: Net profit rises 27% to ₹150 cr, revenue at ₹1,516 cr

Bharat coking coal

BCCL Q1 result: Net loss at ₹68 crore as revenue falls to ₹3,587 crore

Topics : BPCL Petroleum Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Orient Electric Q1 ResultStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashAdani Power Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Q1 Results US-Saudi Nuclear DealEternal Q1 ResultsUpcoming Q1 ResultsSemicon India 1.0 vs 2.0