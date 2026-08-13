Brigade Enterprises Q1 profit rises 33% on higher realisations, lower costs

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Brigade Enterprises’ profit (attributable to owners of the holding company) for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2027 (Q1 FY27) grew 33.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 200.41 crore amid higher realisations and lower expenses.

Brigade’s average realisation stood at Rs 14,256 per square foot, up 21 per cent YoY. Its total expenses during the quarter under review declined 17.75 per cent YoY to Rs 936.51 crore amid a sharp fall in land purchase cost (including development rights), licence fees and plan approval charges.

The company’s revenue (from operations) dipped 12.92 per cent YoY to Rs 1,115.55 crore amid a 20.73 per cent YoY decrease in revenue from the real estate business. Brigade’s revenue from its real estate business stood at Rs 707 crore.

The revenue from the leasing segment stood at Rs 328 crore, up 9 per cent YoY. The hospitality segment’s revenue stood at Rs 144 crore compared with revenue of Rs 141 crore in Q1 FY26.

Brigade’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 425 crore, up 13.33 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, Ebitda margin stood at 36 per cent compared with 28 per cent in Q1 FY26.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Group, said, “Achieving a 21 per cent growth in realisations underscores the growing preference for thoughtfully designed projects in well-connected micro-markets. As India's urban transformation accelerates, we remain focused on creating integrated destinations that bring together homes, workplaces, hospitality and retail, while driving sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

In Q1 FY27, Brigade reported residential pre-sales of Rs 1,061 crore, down 5.09 per cent YoY. Its pre-sales volume was 0.74 million square feet, down 22.1 per cent YoY.

“Looking ahead, with nearly 12 million square feet (msf) of launches planned and our strategic partnership with Bain Capital for a landmark mixed-use development in Whitefield, we are significantly strengthening our future pipeline in high-growth markets,” Shankar added.

Further, Brigade’s net debt as of June 2026 was Rs 2,218 crore, while the net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.26 times.

As of June 2026, Brigade has a total land bank of 543 acres worth Rs 4,672 crore in its portfolio. It has paid Rs 3,734 crore for the land bank, with the balance yet to be paid.

The company’s land bank carries a developable area of 57 msf, earmarked for residential, commercial leasing, hospitality and mixed-use, with Brigade’s share in the developable area at 43 msf.

Additionally, Brigade’s shares listed on the BSE closed at Rs 589.70 apiece on Thursday.