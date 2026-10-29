Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Brigade Group Q2 net profit rises 29% to ₹219 crore, revenue falls 12.6%

Brigade Group Q2 net profit rises 29% to ₹219 crore, revenue falls 12.6%

Brigade Enterprises reports ₹1,827 crore in real estate sales during Q2FY27, supported by strong residential demand and project launches, while Ebitda rises 27.5 per cent to ₹478 crore.

Brigade Group

Brigade Enterprises reported a 28.8% rise in net profit to ₹219 crore in Q2FY27, despite a 12.6% decline in revenue, supported by sustained residential demand and new project launches.

Akshat Ayush
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 9:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Enterprises Ltd reported a 28.8 per cent rise in net profit to ₹219 crore in the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27) compared with the same quarter last year, owing to consistent demand aligned with project launches.
 
However, the South India-focused company’s revenue fell 12.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,250 crore from ₹1,430 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, it said in an exchange filing announcing its September-quarter results on Thursday.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 27.5 per cent to ₹478 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹375 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
 
Pavitra Shankar, managing director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said, “Residential continues to drive growth, underpinned by sustained demand and a strong project pipeline. Customers are increasingly prioritising quality, location, larger homes and better amenities, and we continue to see resilient demand across the mid and premium segments. The festive period has further strengthened customer engagement across our residential and retail businesses.”
 
The group said its launch momentum was picking up and real estate sales reached ₹1,827 crore across a volume of 1.3 million square feet (msf) during the quarter. Shankar added that the company was positioned to maintain this momentum and deliver sustainable, long-term growth. Brigade Enterprises' stock fell 1.39 per cent to close at ₹531 on the BSE on Thursday.

Also Read

real estate, residential buildings

M3M India targets 10 mn sq ft branded residences portfolio by end of 2026

Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Q2 net profit rises 14% to ₹523 cr, revenue up 19%

Srivats Ram, Chairman and Managing Director, Wheels India.

Wheels India Q2 net profit jumps 88% to ₹60 crore on strong export demand

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar

GIFT City funds see tax issues resolved after representations: Experts

Growth

Services growth widens in August; 13 of 19 sectors post double-digit gains

 
During the quarter, the company launched projects spanning 2.4 msf, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹3,000 crore. Brigade's portfolio recorded revenue of ₹760 crore, while Ebitda stood at ₹175 crore, an increase of 59 per cent over Q2FY26, with a margin of 23 per cent.
 
Revenue from the leasing business stood at ₹329 crore, while Ebitda was ₹242 crore, an increase of 9 per cent over Q2FY26, with a margin of 74 per cent. Occupancy stood at 90 per cent as of September 2026.
 
The hospitality segment, which includes hotels it builds for brands to manage, recorded revenue of ₹161 crore in Q2FY27, while Ebitda stood at ₹59 crore, an increase of 41 per cent over Q2FY26, with a margin of 37 per cent.

More From This Section

Cholamandalam Investment

Chola targets 20-23% AUM growth in FY27, plans ₹5,000 crore QIP fundraise

vedanta oil and gas

Vedanta Oil and Gas swings to ₹746 crore profit in Q2 despite output dip

Indigo

IndiGo Q2 net loss narrows 27.2% to ₹1,879 crore despite fuel cost surge

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints Q2 net profit rises 7.45% to ₹1,068 crore, revenue up 17%

far eye

FarEye Technologies narrows FY26 net loss to ₹9.41 crore on revenue growth

Topics : Real Estate News Brigade group Real Estate Company News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferCabinet approves 3% DA hikeGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 9:38 PM IST