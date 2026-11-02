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Brookfield India REIT's operating income rises 51% on strong leasing

Brookfield India REIT reports net operating income of ₹767.2 crore, with committed occupancy at 93 per cent and global capability centres accounting for 51 per cent of gross leasing.

Brookfield

Brookfield India REIT reported a 51% year-on-year rise in net operating income to ₹767.2 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by strong leasing demand and global capability centres.

Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), India’s sole 100 per cent institutionally managed REIT, reported a 51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net operating income (NOI) to ₹767.2 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), driven by strong leasing momentum and a steady pipeline of assets, the company said in a statement on Monday.
 
Commenting on the results, Shashank Jain, chief executive officer and managing director of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, said, “With steady leasing momentum, disciplined execution of our strategy and access to a robust pipeline of Sponsor assets for potential acquisitions, we remain well positioned to pursue our growth strategy and deliver sustained value to our unitholders.”
 
 
He added that the REIT registered a strong operating performance during the quarter, with gross leasing of 1.6 million square feet (msf) at an average re-leasing spread of 16 per cent. It also secured an additional 0.6 msf in early commitments against future expiries.
 
The trust’s committed occupancy stood at 93 per cent, marking a 3 per cent year-on-year increase. The company attributed this to strong leasing demand across product and tenant categories.
 
Global capability centres (GCCs) led leasing activity, accounting for 51 per cent of the REIT’s gross leasing during the quarter.

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The REIT also secured commitments for nearly 40 per cent of its scheduled FY28 expiries, strengthening portfolio stability.
 
The REIT’s portfolio comprises a total leasable area of 37.5 msf, including 32.9 msf of operating area, 0.6 msf under construction and 4 msf of future development potential. It manages Grade A assets across key markets, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata.
 
In the first half of the financial year, the REIT recorded gross leasing of 2.7 msf, comprising 1.8 msf of new leasing and 0.9 msf of renewals.
 
Operating lease rentals grew 54 per cent YoY to ₹1,436 crore in H1 FY27, compared with ₹932.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. NOI increased 51 per cent YoY to ₹1,523.8 crore from ₹1,008 crore in H1 FY26.

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Topics : Brookfield REIT profit margins Real Estate News Real Estate

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 6:28 PM IST