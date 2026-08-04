BSE Q1 net profit jumps 62% to ₹873 crore on strong revenue growth
BSE's quarterly performance reflected robust topline growth, with total income crossing ₹1,700 crore and net profit rising despite a sharp increase in operating expenses
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Leading stock exchange BSE Ltd on Tuesday reported a 62 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 872.66 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, driven by strong revenue growth.
The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 538 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.
BSE's total income surged 63 per cent to Rs 1,706.72 crore in the June quarter from Rs 1,044.45 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing to the NSE.
On a sequential basis, net profit increased nearly 10 per cent from Rs 795.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter, while total income rose from Rs 1,630 crore.
The exchange's total expenses climbed to Rs 536.69 crore in the June quarter from Rs 359.34 crore a year ago.
Among key expenses, regulatory contribution stood at Rs 192.78 crore, clearing and settlement expenses at Rs 90.28 crore, employee benefit expenses at Rs 87.05 crore and technology costs at Rs 60.82 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 11:20 PM IST