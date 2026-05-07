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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BSE's Q4FY26 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 61% to ₹797 crore

BSE's Q4FY26 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 61% to ₹797 crore

BSE reported strong growth in Q4FY26 earnings, aided by a sharp rise in transaction charges amid robust market activity during the quarter

stock market, BSE

On a sequential basis, BSE’s net profit and revenue grew 32 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively

Khushboo Tiwari
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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Stock exchange BSE’s consolidated net profit surged 61 per cent year-on-year to ₹797.33 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26. The bourse’s net profit in Q4FY25 stood at ₹494.4 crore.
 
The exchange’s revenue from operations stood at ₹1,563 crore in Q4FY26, up from ₹846 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
 
On a sequential basis, BSE’s net profit and revenue grew 32 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.
 
Transaction charges, which contribute the lion’s share of the exchange’s income, grew to ₹1,311 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹611.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Income from transaction charges is dependent on market activity.
 
 
The board of the exchange has also approved a final dividend of ₹10, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting scheduled in August. The record date for the same is July 10.

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Topics : BSE Stock exchanges dividend

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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