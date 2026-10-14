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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Canara Bank Q2 results: Profit rises 8% to ₹5,175 cr, revenue at ₹40,931 cr

Canara Bank Q2 results: Profit rises 8% to ₹5,175 cr, revenue at ₹40,931 cr

During the same quarter of the previous financial year, the bank had earned a net profit of ₹4,774 crore in the year-ago period

Canara bank

Interest income improved to ₹35,159 crore from ₹31,544 crore in the same quarter a year ago | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

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State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday reported an 8 per cent increase in net profit at ₹5,175 crore for the September quarter of this fiscal.

During the same quarter of the previous financial year, the bank had earned a net profit of ₹4,774 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to ₹40,931 crore in the second quarter from ₹38,598 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income improved to ₹35,159 crore from ₹31,544 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income witnessed a 20 per cent jump in the reported quarter to ₹11,005 crore as against ₹9,141 crore a year ago.

 

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Operating profit also increased to ₹8,758 crore as against ₹8,588 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

In terms of asset quality, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank moderated to 1.33 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2026 as against 2.35 per cent by the year-ago period.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.3 per cent at the end of September 2026 as compared to 0.54 per cent at the end of September 2025.

As a result, the provision for bad loans declined to ₹1,339 crore as against ₹1,504 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q2 results Canara Bank Indian banking sector Banking sector

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 1:39 PM IST