Canara Bank's Q4FY26 results: PAT declines 9.9% due to bond losses

State-owned Canara Bank on Monday reported a 9.9 per cent decline in net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,506 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with ₹5,004 crore in the year-ago period, mainly due to lower non-interest income.

Non-interest income dropped 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,824 crore, mainly due to a sharp fall in treasury income. Treasury income fell 72.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹272 crore in Q4FY26, with profit on sale of investments turning negative at ₹103 crore against a gain of ₹711 crore in the corresponding quarter last year due to hardening bond yields.

The bank’s provisions declined 31.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,252 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹3,280 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, provisions were down 43.2 per cent from ₹3,964 crore in Q3FY26.

Net interest income (NII) rose 3.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹9,808 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹9,442 crore a year ago. Sequentially, NII increased 6 per cent from ₹9,252 crore in the previous quarter. Interest income rose 2.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹31,838 crore, while interest expenses increased 2.2 per cent to ₹22,030 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM) improved marginally to 2.51 per cent in Q4FY26 from 2.50 per cent in the previous quarter. However, it remained lower than the 2.73 per cent reported in the year-ago period.

“For FY27, we expect net interest margins to remain in the range of 2.50 per cent to 2.60 per cent,” said Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia, executive director of the bank, who is holding additional charge as managing director and chief executive officer.

Operating expenses increased 4.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,874 crore during the quarter, driven by higher other operating expenses, which rose 14.9 per cent. Staff costs, however, declined marginally by 0.9 per cent year-on-year.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to ₹22,740 crore as on March 31, 2026, from ₹31,530 crore a year ago. Net NPAs stood at ₹5,209 crore compared with ₹7,353 crore in the corresponding period last year.

“Yield on advances has moderated mainly due to the 25-basis-point repo rate reduction in the last quarter. Since around 50 per cent of our loan book is linked to the repo rate, the transmission had an impact on yields. However, our cost of funds also declined by around 8 basis points during the period, which supported margins, and our NIM improved by around 9 basis points sequentially,” said Ahluwalia.

In percentage terms, the GNPA ratio improved to 1.84 per cent from 2.94 per cent a year ago, while the net NPA ratio eased to 0.43 per cent from 0.70 per cent. Provision coverage ratio improved to 94.21 per cent from 92.70 per cent a year ago.

Slippages during the quarter stood at ₹2,771 crore against ₹1,857 crore in the previous quarter. The bank’s annualised slippage ratio stood at 0.69 per cent as on March 2026 compared with 0.71 per cent a year ago.

On the business front, global advances grew 15.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹12.37 trillion, while global deposits rose 9.7 per cent to ₹15.68 trillion. Domestic advances increased 15.1 per cent year-on-year, led by strong growth in retail loans, which rose 32.9 per cent. Housing loans grew 17.6 per cent and vehicle loans rose 26.3 per cent during the period.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio under Basel III stood at 17.04 per cent at the end of March 2026, compared with 16.33 per cent a year earlier. Common Equity Tier-I ratio improved to 12.44 per cent from 12.03 per cent.