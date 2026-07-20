Canara HSBC Life Insurance Q1 results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹28.14 cr

The net profit of Canara HSBC Life Insurance grew by 20.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹28.14 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27 (Q1 FY27), supported by healthy growth in premium and investment income. The net profit in Q1 FY26 stood at ₹23.4 crore.

The net premium income of the insurer grew by 23.83 per cent YoY to ₹2,047.5 crore, while the annualised premium equivalent (APE) expanded by 18.66 per cent YoY to ₹585 crore. The investment income of the insurer grew by 16.2 per cent YoY to ₹2,268.79 crore.

Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, "Protection remains a key focus area, with protection APE growing 41.5 per cent YoY and its share of total APE rising to 13 per cent. Credit Life also continued to be a significant growth driver, registering healthy growth of 40.7 per cent YoY."

The value of new business (VNB) of the insurer grew by 29 per cent YoY to ₹124 crore in the quarter, compared with ₹96 crore in Q1 FY26. The VNB margin stood at 21.1 per cent as against 19.4 per cent.

"We delivered a healthy VNB of ₹124 crore with a YoY growth of 28.8 per cent for Q1 FY27. This improvement was supported by a favourable shift in product mix towards protection and traditional offerings. With strong momentum across distribution, protection and profitability, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver sustainable growth and create long-term value in India's growing life insurance market," Mathur added.

The expenses of the insurer were also up by 30 per cent YoY to ₹447.2 crore, of which commission expenses increased by 22 per cent YoY to ₹117 crore.

The solvency ratio of the insurer stood at 198 per cent as of June 30, 2026, as against 200 per cent a year earlier.

The 13th-month persistency ratio improved to 85.9 per cent in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from 84 per cent as of June 30, 2025, while the 61st-month persistency ratio was flat at 55.3 per cent during the period.