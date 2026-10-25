Carlsberg India revenue slips to ₹8,708.8 cr in FY26, profit rises 22%

IPO-bound brewer Carlsberg India has reported a 2.2 per cent decline in its revenue to ₹8,708.8 crore for FY26; however, its profit rose 22 per cent to ₹534.51 crore.

The company's total income, including other income, declined 2.25 per cent to ₹8,814.96 crore in the financial year ended March 2026, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Carlsberg India Ltd, part of Danish brewing major Carlsberg Group, had reported revenue from operations of ₹8,906.50 crore and a profit of ₹437.94 crore in FY25.

The company, which operates in India with popular beer brands such as Tuborg, Carlsberg Elephant and Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc, in July 2026 filed confidential papers with capital markets regulator SEBI for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) and received approval on October 1, 2026.

It is preparing for a public listing, which, according to reports, could raise up to USD 700 million.

Carlsberg India's royalty paid to its parent entity was up 13.23 per cent to ₹90.01 crore in FY26.

Expenses on excise duty paid to governments declined by around 12 per cent in the financial year ended March 2026. It stood at ₹4,816.83 crore in FY26, compared with around ₹5,468.24 crore in the preceding financial year.

Carlsberg India's 'Marketing and Publicity Expenses' were down 2.24 per cent to ₹69.22 crore.

However, its expenses on 'Sales Promotion' were up 42.62 per cent to ₹848.71 crore compared with ₹595.07 crore in FY25.

Total expenses for Carlsberg India were down 4 per cent to ₹8,090.81 crore in FY26. It was ₹8,426.23 crore in the financial year ended March 2025.

South Asian Breweries Pte Ltd, Singapore, holds a 100 per cent stake in Carlsberg India Ltd. It is a subsidiary of Carlsberg South Asia Pte Ltd, which serves as the holding company for Carlsberg India.