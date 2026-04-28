Castrol India March quarter profit rises 3.7% to ₹242 cr on volume growth

Engine oil maker Castrol India posted a 3.7 per cent rise in its ​first quarter profit on Tuesday, supported ​by higher volumes across rural and premium ‌segments and growth in its industrial business.

The lubricant maker's profit after tax rose to ₹242 crore ($25.60 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from ₹233 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations increased about 9 per cent to ₹1,545 crore, driven by continued market-share gains and ‌expansion across rural and urban markets. Growth was supported by double-digit expansion in the rural portfolio and continued traction in premium products in urban markets, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its Ebitda increased 7 per cent year-on-year ​to ₹329 crore, helped by higher volumes across the automotive ‌and industrial lubricant segments.However, total expenses rose 9 per cent during the quarter ​as ‌raw material and packing material costs increased year-on-year, limiting ‌margin expansion.The company also saw early signs of currency volatility and rising raw ‌material costs ​toward the end ​of the quarter due to geopolitical developments, Chief Financial Officer Mrinalini Srinivasan said.