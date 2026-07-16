Ceat Q1 profit plunges 96% on forex losses, higher raw material costs

RPG Group-owned tyre maker Ceat on Thursday reported that its net profit slumped 96.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27).

The sharp fall was primarily due to a nearly ₹50 crore impact from the depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee on dollar-denominated debt at its overseas subsidiary, along with losses from newly acquired businesses arising from investments in new warehouses, infrastructure, and lower initial operating levels.

Revenue from operations rose 22.4 per cent YoY to ₹4,318 crore.

Arnab Banerjee, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Ceat, said, “Q1 was a challenging quarter for the industry. We responded with calibrated price increases to partly offset the impact, while staying focused on demand and market share. Despite these pressures, CEAT delivered strong double-digit revenue growth supported by healthy demand across segments and high-capacity utilisation. As we enter Q2, we will continue to take a disciplined approach to pricing while staying focused on profitable growth.”

On a sequential basis, net profit fell 98.4 per cent, while revenue from operations grew 2.3 per cent.

Kumar Subbiah, chief financial officer (CFO), Ceat, said the standalone business was hit by rising raw material costs, which the company could only partially pass on through price hikes. "We have not passed on the entire increase in raw material cost and therefore the gross margin saw a drop of about 5.8 per cent," he said.

Subbiah added that the company expects raw material costs to rise by another 6-7 per cent sequentially in the second quarter, although prices are likely to stabilise from the third quarter if commodity and geopolitical conditions improve.

Despite higher tyre prices, the company said replacement market demand remains robust and it does not expect a near-term impact on demand. However, it acknowledged that demand could soften in the medium term, especially if competitors adopt different pricing strategies.

The board approved an investment of ₹1,205 crore to expand two-wheeler manufacturing capacity in line with future growth plans.

The results were announced after market hours. Ceat’s shares rose 0.9 per cent to end the day at ₹3,829.30 apiece on the BSE.