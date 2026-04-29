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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ceat Q4 profit more than doubles on global push, revenue rises 23%

Ceat Q4 profit more than doubles on global push, revenue rises 23%

Tyre maker posts strong earnings on international growth and improved mix, but flags near-term margin pressure from rising raw material costs

CEAT Tyres

Anjali Singh
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 12:59 AM IST

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RPG Group-owned tyre maker Ceat on Tuesday reported a surge in its net profit, which more than doubled to Rs 243 crore year-on-year for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). Revenue from operations also grew by 23.3 per cent to Rs 4,218 crore for the quarter.
 
The profit surged due to strong operating performance led by international business and an improved mix.
 
Along with this, the company completed the full integration of Camso into its portfolio.
 
For the full year, Ceat reported crossing Rs 15,000 crore in revenue, accompanied by market share gains across both replacement and OEM segments.
 
 
Ceat expects continued momentum on the top line, but anticipates short-term challenges in the supply chain and cost pressures due to a steep rise in raw material prices. The company plans to mitigate these through calibrated pricing actions and strong cost management, while continuing to expand capacities in line with its growth plans.

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On a sequential basis, net profit surged by 56 per cent, while revenue from operations remained largely flat, rising a marginal 1.5 per cent.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, Ceat, said, “While demand momentum remains strong and we continue to gain market share across key segments, a sharp rise in raw material costs is expected to create near-term margin pressure, as price pass-through tends to be both delayed and partial. We are taking calibrated pricing actions, but given the steep inflation, these increases may not fully offset the impact immediately.”
 
Kumar Subbiah, Chief Financial Officer of Ceat, said, “For the year, we delivered our highest-ever profit of Rs 697 crore. Our balance sheet continues to be strong and leverage ratios remain healthy to provide growth capital to the business. While gross debt has increased, we remain committed to maintaining a cautious leverage profile with adequate liquidity. Looking ahead, we will stay focused on strengthening cash flows and disciplined capital allocation.”
 
The results were announced post market hours. The company's share fell 0.53 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 3,517.2 per share on the BSE.
 

Arnab Banerjee highlighted that the company has already initiated price hikes to counter rising input costs, with around 5 per cent increase implemented between March and April. However, this remains insufficient against the sharp 13–15 per cent surge in raw material costs, necessitating further calibrated hikes.

 

He indicated that Ceat is likely to take another 5 per cent price increase in the coming months (May–June), as the company looks to progressively pass on cost pressures. Despite these actions, the pass-through is neither immediate nor complete, leading to a lag effect that impacts margins in the near term.

 

Banerjee also pointed out that pricing dynamics vary across segments. While OEM pricing is indexed and adjusts with a lag, typically catching up over a quarter, international markets see pass-through with about a one-month delay due to existing order pipelines. This staggered adjustment further delays full cost recovery.

 

He cautioned that while price hikes are unavoidable, they could lead to some demand moderation going forward. However, Ceat remains focused on balancing pricing actions with market competitiveness, ensuring it operates at sustainable price levels without significantly disrupting growth momentum.

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Topics : Ceat Tyres Q4 Results Tyre industry

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 12:58 AM IST

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