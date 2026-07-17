Central Bank of India Q1FY27 results: Profit rises 13% to ₹1,324 crore

Public sector lender Central Bank of India on Friday reported a 13 per cent growth in net profit to ₹1,324 crore for the June quarter.

The lender had earned a net profit of ₹1,169 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to ₹10,678 crore during the June 2026 quarter from ₹10,360 crore in the same period of FY26, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, interest earned by the bank improved to ₹9,691 crore compared to ₹8,589 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

However, the bank's operating profit declined to ₹2,186 crore from ₹2,304 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's asset quality witnessed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderating to 2.60 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.13 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs of the bank remained stable at 0.49 per cent at the end of June 30, 2026.

As a result, provisions for bad loans declined significantly to ₹346 crore from ₹468 crore at the end of June 2025.

During the quarter, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 18.28 per cent from 17.66 per cent at the end of the first quarter of FY26.