Central Bank of India Q4FY26 net profit falls 30% on one-time tax hit

Central Bank of India reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to ₹724 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY26, weighed down by a one-time deferred tax liability of ₹632 crore arising from changes under the Finance Act, 2026, and a sharp fall in treasury income. In Q4 of 2024-25 (FY25), the bank had reported a net profit of ₹1,034 crore.

Excluding the one-off tax impact, the bank's underlying profitability trends remained largely stable.

Operating profit rose 4.6 per cent YoY to ₹2,096 crore, while net interest income (NII) grew 17.7 per cent YoY to ₹4,002 crore during the quarter.

Non-interest income fell to ₹1,150 crore during the quarter, down almost 32 per cent, mainly due to a sharp fall in treasury income because of hardening bond yields, to ₹9 crore as compared to ₹409 crore reported during the same period of the previous year.

The cost-to-income ratio improved to 59.3 per cent from 60.8 per cent a year ago.

“While tax expense has increased this time, from this financial year onwards, we expect a positive impact of around ₹645 crore–Rs 700 crore, which should more than offset the current rise,” said Kalyan Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Central Bank of India.

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.07 per cent, marginally lower, owing to repo rate cuts during the year.

“Our guidance for NIM is above 3 per cent; we don’t expect the margins to fall further from here,” said Kumar.

For the full year (FY26), net profit rose 15.4 per cent to ₹4,369 crore, while operating profit grew 4.4 per cent to ₹8,479 crore. NII for FY26 came in at ₹14,171 crore, up a modest 2 per cent YoY.

Asset quality improved further, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declining 51 basis points (bps) YoY to 2.67 per cent, while the net NPA ratio eased 6 bps to 0.49 per cent. The provision coverage ratio remained robust at 95.97 per cent.

Total business grew 15.6 per cent YoY to ₹8.12 trillion in FY26. Growth was led by the retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segments, which expanded 20.9 per cent during the year. Within this, retail loans grew the fastest at 25.7 per cent, reflecting the bank's continued shift towards granular, higher-yielding credit.

Total deposits increased by 13.38 per cent YoY to ₹4.67 trillion. The credit-deposit ratio stood at 73.8 per cent, while the CASA ratio remained healthy at 47.3 per cent.

The slippage ratio improved 29 bps to 1.16 per cent.

On the capital front, the capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) rose 89 bps YoY to 17.91 per cent, with Tier-I capital at 15.61 per cent, providing adequate headroom for growth, the bank said.