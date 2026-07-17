Central Bank of India's Q1 results: Net profit up 13.26% at ₹1,324 crore

State-owned Central Bank of India on Friday reported a 13.26 per cent increase in net profit year-on-year to Rs 1,324 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 1,169 crore in the year-ago period, supported by healthy core income growth and lower provisions.

Provisions declined 24.05 per cent year-on-year to Rs 862 crore. On a sequential basis, too, provisions fell 37.17 per cent from Rs 1,372 crore in Q4FY26.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter stood at Rs 3,914 crore, up 15.70 per cent year-on-year, though it was down 2.20 per cent sequentially.

Net interest margin (NIM) fell 10 basis points year-on-year to 3.06 per cent as the fall in yield on advances was sharper than the decline in the cost of funds.

"The RAM contribution is high within our portfolio. RAM accounts for 68 per cent. After the 125-basis-point rate cut, it immediately impacted our yields. Deposit interest rates adjust with a lag because they are contracted, but lending rates linked to external benchmarks are updated from the very next working day. That was the reason for the dip (in margins)," Kalyan Kumar, MD & CEO of the bank, said.

During the post-earnings media interaction, the bank's management said it has mobilised $8.4 million in FCNR(B) deposits so far since the Reserve Bank of India announced a concessional window last month.

The lender is currently offering FCNR(B) deposit rates of up to 6.60 per cent, with tenure-wise pricing at 6.5 per cent for three- and four-year deposits and 6.6 per cent for five-year deposits, placing it among the more competitive rates in the market. Kumar said further rate hikes will depend on market conditions. The bank has a target to mobilise $400 million in such deposits. The lender is offering customers leverage of up to nine times on these deposits.

Other income (non-interest income) fell to Rs 987 crore in Q1FY27, down 44.27 per cent year-on-year and 14.17 per cent sequentially, due to a decline in treasury income. Treasury income fell to Rs 276 crore, down 58.43 per cent year-on-year, as profit on the sale of investments dropped to Rs 102 crore from Rs 577 crore a year earlier.

Operating profit declined 5.12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,186 crore, though it rose 4.29 per cent sequentially.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rose marginally to Rs 9,225 crore as of June 2026 from Rs 8,638 crore a year earlier, while net NPAs increased to Rs 1,715 crore from Rs 1,308 crore. In percentage terms, however, the GNPA ratio improved to 2.60 per cent from 3.13 per cent a year ago, while the net NPA ratio remained flat at 0.49 per cent. The provision coverage ratio stood at 95.86 per cent, against 97.02 per cent a year earlier.

The slippage ratio for the quarter rose to 0.29 per cent from 0.25 per cent in the year-ago period, while credit cost improved sharply to 0.40 per cent from 0.68 per cent.

On the business front, global advances grew 28.58 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,54,348 crore, led by a 46.52 per cent surge in corporate credit to Rs 1,12,770 crore. Total deposits rose 11.68 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,78,972 crore, while CASA deposits grew 11.16 per cent to Rs 2,22,892 crore; the CASA ratio eased by 27 basis points to 46.61 per cent. The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.28 per cent as of June 2026, up from 17.66 per cent a year earlier.